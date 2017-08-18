Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is telling conservatives that even though chief strategist Steve Bannon has resigned, they should not worry about the White House.

On his radio show Friday, Limbaugh said that although Bannon is out, the White House will be okay because policy advisor Stephen Miller is still on staff.

“Well of course Mike Pence is still there, he’s the Vice President,” Limbaugh said with a bit of indifference.

“Stephen Miller is still there and Stephen Miller is a gem,” he gushed. “Stephen Miller is doing a great job, don’t doubt me.”

It was reported Friday afternoon that Bannon tendered his resignation on August 7 to be effective on August 14, but his resignation was delayed due to the events in Charlottesville, VA.

Bannon and White House chief of staff John Kelly then mutually decided that his last day would be Friday, according to a statement released by the White House.

