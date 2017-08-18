Politics
Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller talks to reporters about President Donald Trump's support for creating a 'merit-based immigration system' in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation into law placing new sanctions on Russia and reducing his ability to lift the sanctions on Moscow. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   

Rush Limbaugh: Stephen Miller Will Keep WH In Check Post-Bannon [AUDIO]

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is telling conservatives that even though chief strategist Steve Bannon has resigned, they should not worry about the White House.

On his radio show Friday, Limbaugh said that although Bannon is out, the White House will be okay because policy advisor Stephen Miller is still on staff.

“Well of course Mike Pence is still there, he’s the Vice President,” Limbaugh said with a bit of indifference.

“Stephen Miller is still there and Stephen Miller is a gem,” he gushed. “Stephen Miller is doing a great job, don’t doubt me.”

WATCH:

It was reported Friday afternoon that Bannon tendered his resignation on August 7 to be effective on August 14, but his resignation was delayed due to the events in Charlottesville, VA.

Bannon and White House chief of staff John Kelly then mutually decided that his last day would be Friday, according to a statement released by the White House.

