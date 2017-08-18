Steve Bannon Officially Back At Breitbart

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has officially re-joined Breitbart News as executive chairman

“Steve Bannon returned to Breitbart News as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News and chaired our evening editorial meeting,” tweeted the site’s White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering.

Bannon left the Trump administration on Friday, the White House announced, following Matt Drudge breaking the news of Bannon’s ouster on the Drudge Report late Friday morning.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Bannon’s return to Breitbart News confirms The Daily Caller’s reporting that Bannon was expected to return to his old job running Breitbart News. Bannon left his job at Breitbart to take over Donald Trump’s presidential campaign on August 17, 2016 — almost exactly one year ago.