Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican from New York, defended Steve Bannon’s support of the president’s agenda and his character after news broke that he was leaving the White House.

Bannon, who served as chief strategist, reportedly submitted his resignation on August 7, and he and chief of staff Gen. John Kelly agreed that Friday would be his last day.

Accusations of anti-semitism and white supremacy against Bannon heated up after a violent rally in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. Zeldin said those claims are “not accurate.”

“I think in many respects Steve Bannon has been given a very bad rap,” Zeldin said on Fox News Friday. “I’ve spent time with him where he’s passionately advocating against BDS and the rising anti-semitism on college campuses, he’s passionately pro-Israel.”

“He’s someone that brought a lot of talent and wisdom–he understands world history like few others do in this country,” Zeldin said, adding that the decision to remove “decent people” from the White House is always up to the president.



