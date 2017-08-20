Ohio Governor John Kasich said Sunday that he is not currently planning to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Rumors of a challenge from Kasich are swirling after sources close to Kasich told MSNBC’s Willie Geist that there is a “moral imperative” for someone to primary Trump after Charlottesville. (RELATED: Despite Primary Talk, GOP Voters Still Want Trump In 2020)

However, Kasich denied those rumors Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” telling host Jake Tapper, “I don’t have any plans to do anything like that.”

“I’m rooting for him to get it together,” Kasich said. “We all are.”

“What we have to start thinking about–all of us, not just the president–but down where we live, in the neighborhoods, in the communities, we gotta build a stronger America,” Kasich continued.

“I hope we’re going to have stability,” he said. “The President is going to learn from these episodes, and we’re going to do better. That’s what I hope is going to happen.”

WATCH:



