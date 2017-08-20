Trump Is Losing Ground In 3 States That Put Him Over The Top

President Donald Trump is losing key support in three states that helped him win the White House during the 2016 presidential election, according to a poll released Sunday.

The majority of voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania no longer approve of the president, according to a series of polls conducted by NBC News and Marist College in New York.

Only 36 percent of Michigan voters overall approve of Trump, compared to 55 percent who disapprove of the job he’s done since taking office. Michigan’s 16 electoral votes went to Trump after he very narrowly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with 47.5 percent of the vote. A Democratic candidate had won the state in every presidential election since 1992.

Trump’s Pennsylvania numbers were slightly worse. Only 35 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s done so far, and 54 percent disapprove of his performance to date. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes, and like Michigan, had supported the Democrat in the race since 1992.

The president has his lowest approval rating of the three in Wisconsin, with only 34 percent of voters approving of the job he’s done so far. A majority, 56 percent, of voters disapprove of Trump’s job so far.

The president won Wisconsin with 47.2 percent of the vote, making him the first Republican to win the state’s 10 electoral college votes since 1984.

An average of 64 percent of voters in Michigan and Wisconsin reported that the president “embarrassed” them, compared to 63 percent of Pennsylvania voters who agreed.

Comparatively, 25 percent of voters in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were “proud” of Trump’s administration, but 28 percent of Michigan voters shared that sentiment, according to the poll.

The president earned 306 electoral college votes of the 270 needed to win. The 46 electoral votes in the three states represent a significant change if they had supported Clinton in 2016. Trump’s results would have been 260, and the Clinton’s 232 votes would have increased to 278, enough to put her over the edge.

NBC surveyed 795 voters in Michigan, 773 in Pennsylvania, and 801 voters in Wisconsin from August 13 through August 17. The polls included a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction.

