Expected Texas Hurricane Presents Major Stress Test For Trump Administration

12:25 PM 08/24/2017

Tropical Storm Harvey, which is expected to make landfall in Texas as a “major hurricane” on Friday, will be a major stress test for the Trump White House.

The hurricane will present a new challenge for the Trump administration, which to date, has only dealt with political crises and not natural disasters.

In a rare pair of tweets Thursday morning, influential news aggregator Matt Drudge said that the incoming hurricane means will present a serious challenge for the Trump administration.

Drudge noted in one tweet that Harvey signals “It’s about to get real” for Trump.

“TX coast big winds. Slow moving landfall, biblical rains to urban Houston. Giant test for Trump admin and new govt efficiency,” Drudge added in a follow-up, asking: “Is he ready?”

A forecast from the National Hurricane Center released Thursday morning “calls for Harvey to reach major hurricane strength by 36 hours, before it reaches the middle Texas coast.”

