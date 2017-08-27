Berkeley Antifa Protest Turns Violent As ‘Anti-Fascists’ Swarm Park [VIDEO]

Members of the extremist left-wing movement “Antifa” and the Democratic Socialists of America swarmed the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif. in a demonstration against a “March Against Marxism” rally that never happened.

Black-clad belligerents carrying red flags reportedly assaulted bystanders and turned their ire on largely passive police officers who were standing by to monitor the situation. Many participants called for the overthrow of the U.S. government. Some carried rainbow banners with recent tweets by Chelsea Manning like “We Got This.”

The “March Against Marxism” was a planned protest that had nothing to do with the alt-right, but it was canceled after receiving threats from the militant leftist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN). BAMN claimed it was a “neo-Nazi” rally, but the rally itself was organized by a transgender woman and other like-minded people who opposed the spread of Marxism in Berkeley.

Despite the cancellation, some Marchers showed up to interact with Antifa, but were harassed and assaulted.

I have never seen so many members of #antifa in one place. No signs of police in the fray. “Our park!” they are chanting. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/htb4OL2Oz1 — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Footage of the violence on Sunday erupted on social media after a mob of Antifa overran a small group of protesters. Police were reportedly issued the order to stand down and retreated and the situation only escalated from there.

What was that Gary Cohn said about #Antifa again? Something about “standing up for equality & freedom”… ya O-TAY!pic.twitter.com/kf9354mP0Y — BostonBobblehead (@DBloom451) August 27, 2017

In various clips, Antfa members can be seen assaulting individuals they described as “right-wing nationalists” and the “alt-right.” However, no identification has been made of these people to confirm if they were in any way affiliated with right-wing groups.

Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

Journalists were not spared from violence, as Antifa members attempted to seize phones and cameras by force. Antifa members can be heard yelling “Take his camera! Take his phone!”

“Take his camera, take his phone,” they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

A local Fox affiliate was attacked on camera by what appears to be a teenage girl roleplaying as Che Guavara.

Some leftists traded blows with Antifa to prevent them from seriously injuring other protesters.

Someone dives on top of another guy being beaten by Antifa, begging them to stop, fleeing behind police lines. Intra-left blows exchanged. pic.twitter.com/bz2zFEB25j — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

In attempts to disperse the violence, police launched smoke grenades at Antifa marchers.

Police rush in near the park and start tossing smoke grenades. This video gets hectic. pic.twitter.com/6QjXxo1Gde — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

According to a statement by the Berkeley police, 14 people have been arrested thus far.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.