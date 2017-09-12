Defiant Hillary To Dems: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Former secretary of state and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a message for Democrats who want her to fade into the background: she’s not going anywhere.

Clinton made that clear in an interview promoting her book with NPR’s Rachel Martin, who asked Clinton if she has “reconciled that, that people might not want you around as the party steps forward?”

“Well, they don’t have to buy my book, and they can turn off the radio when they hear me talking. I’m not going anywhere,” Clinton said. (RELATED: Hillary’s ‘What Happened’ Conveniently Ignores One Of The Campaign’s Biggest Scandals)

“I have the experience, I have the insight, I have the scars that I think give me not only the right, but the responsibility to speak out. And 2018 is going to be incredibly momentous. We have a chance I won 24 congressional districts that have a Republican member of Congress sitting in them. And I think that gives us some idea that maybe, if we are really focused we have a chance to pick up seats, maybe take back the House. We’ve got to defend the Democratic senators,” she continued.

“I have a lot of ideas about how best to do that. And a lot of people are already calling asking for my help and my support. I’ve started a new organization called Onward Together, which is, you know, funding and lifting up some of the grassroots groups that have started around the country. I’ll be supporting candidates.

“So there will always be the naysayers. I understand that and most of them as you might notice are anonymous, but that’s fine. But I’m responding to a very large outpouring of people who want to know what I have to say, who are excited that I’m not going to be, you know, slipping away into the background, but going to stay front and center, doing what I can to try to speak out on behalf of this country that I love, and just want to do everything I can to make sure it’s strong going forward.”

Clinton’s insistence on remaining involved in Democratic politics come as party leaders have struggled to unify the party’s establishment and progressive wings. (RELATED: Democrats’ 2018 Candidates Are Sprinting Away From Nancy Pelosi)

A new Rasmussen poll that came out Tuesday found that 61 percent of likely voters think it’s time for Clinton to retire.

