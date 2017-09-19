Anti-Trump Witch Compares Casting Hexes To Singing The National Anthem, Saluting The Flag

A literal witch who calls herself “The Oracle of Los Angeles” compared casting spells to singing the national anthem and saluting the flag on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked the sorceress from Los Angeles, Amanda Yates Garcia, why she chooses to cast spells rather than more typical forms of politicking.

WATCH:

Garcia responded that “Symbolic action is something that everybody participates in all the time, so you might think ‘that doesn’t really any meaning,’ but if that were true, why would people care about whether or not people saluted the flag, or sang the national anthem?”

Garcia believes casting anti-Trump spells may “galvanize people to resist” President Trump, and that witches and other spellcasters do not see it as the sole form of action available.

Garcia participates in a monthly occult session to cast a “binding spell” on Trump.

“Binding spells are symbolic actions used to harness the powers of the imagination and achieve an intangible result,” she explained.