Sports
It’s Shocking How Empty The Stadium Was For Thursday Night Football

8:14 AM 09/22/2017

The San Francisco 49ers Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams kicked off in front of a nearly empty stadium.

Los Angeles Times reporter Lindsey Thiry tweeted a photo at the time of kickoff, which showed thousands of open seats. In fact, most sections in the photo have more empty seats than fans.

WATCH AERIAL FOOTAGE OF THE EMPTY STADIUM:

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that 63,500 tickets had been sold for the game, but of course, simply selling a ticket doesn’t mean the buyer will actually show up to the game.

It’s hard to believe there are more than 30,000 people in the stadium, judging from the photos.

Even close to halftime, the stadium was not close to being full.

This is not a great look for the NFL. TV ratings are already on the decline, and now people aren’t even going to the games.

The NFL is the crown jewel of American sports. It can’t be overstated how awful the optics of an empty stadium for a primetime game is.

NFL management needs to isolate the problem and fix it before things continue to spiral downward.

WATCH:

