Former FBI Director James Comey’s keynote speech at Howard University was interrupted by protesters singing “We Shall Not Be Moved.”

Comey was set to speak at Howard’s 2017-18 convocation as the school’s endowed chair of public policy, but he didn’t receive a warm welcome from some students at the historically black college.

A group of students in the back of the auditorium stood up during Comey’s speech with their fists raised to indicate “black power.” The group sang the old spiritual song, “We Shall Not Be Moved” and broke out into chants about being black.

“I said I love being black!” one protester yelled, cuing the other protesters to repeat it back. “I love the color of my skin!”

Other students responded by chanting, “Let him speak!” After standing patiently for some time, Comey finally said, “I hope you’ll listen to what I have to say. I listened to you for five minutes.”

CNN reports some protesters chanted, “get out James Comey, you are not our homie.”

