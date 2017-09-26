New Survey: 64 Percent Of Americans Say NFL Players Should Stand For Anthem [VIDEO]

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say NFL players should stand and be respectful during the playing of the national anthem, according to a survey released on Monday.

A survey by Remington Research Group found that 64 percent of voters agree with President Trump and want players to stand for the anthem. The survey also found that 80 percent of voters want less politics in sports, while 51 percent say they are watching less football than in previous years.

Among those watching less football, 69 percent pointed to “Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views” as the primary reason why.

The survey appears to contradict the popular media narrative that public opinion was on the side of the players kneeling during the anthem. ESPN’s day-long coverage of Trump and the NFL on Monday was almost exclusively negative. (RELATED: Trump Has ESPN Thinking They’re Actually CNN)

The poll results caused ESPN contributor Will Cain to wonder on Tuesday whether ESPN’s journalists are living in a “media bubble” that leaves them out of touch with public opinion.

“All I’m telling you is that I believe often in the Northeast we live in a media bubble or even a cultural bubble in the Northeast, we are greatly underestimating the resentment in the public evidenced by Villanueva’s jersey sales [and] the ratings,” and pointed to the Remington survey showing that 64 percent of Americans agree with Trump about the protests.

“I’m just telling you,” Cain said. “I have no idea how but it’s real.”

