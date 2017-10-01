Sports
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)   DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)   

NFL Players Crumble To Public Outrage – Few Players Take A Knee

Photo of David Hookstead
David Hookstead
Reporter
2:13 PM 10/01/2017

Only 11 NFL players did not stand during the national anthem during the first set of games Sunday.

That is a stark contrast from the 180 who kneeled last week, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

He tweeted Sunday afternoon, “Last week, about 180 NFL players didn’t stand for the National Anthem. This week? 11.”

There has been massive public outrage directed at NFL players who refuse to stand during the national anthem, and President Donald Trump has been hammering the league for allowing players to take a knee.

It looks like the war between NFL players, the fans and President Trump is nearing an end. The fans and President Trump are clearly coming out on top.

