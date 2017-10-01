NFL Players Crumble To Public Outrage – Few Players Take A Knee

Only 11 NFL players did not stand during the national anthem during the first set of games Sunday.
That is a stark contrast from the 180 who kneeled last week, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
He tweeted Sunday afternoon, “Last week, about 180 NFL players didn’t stand for the National Anthem. This week? 11.”
Last week, about 180 NFL players didn’t stand for the National Anthem. This week? 11. pic.twitter.com/L1NAIXKyZx
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2017
There has been massive public outrage directed at NFL players who refuse to stand during the national anthem, and President Donald Trump has been hammering the league for allowing players to take a knee.
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017
Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
It looks like the war between NFL players, the fans and President Trump is nearing an end. The fans and President Trump are clearly coming out on top.