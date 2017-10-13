Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

Alejandra Garcia (C) stands with supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program during a rally outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Two beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) were arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The first arrest came on October 4 when Border Patrol agents stopped a car attempting to enter into the U.S. “After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered two adult male subjects concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. An immigration inspection of the two subjects revealed that they were both from the country of Brazil,” CBP said in a statement.”The driver, a juvenile, was identified as a national from the country of Guatemala and a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2016.”

Then, on October 7, Border Patrol stopped another car also driving in Interstate Highway 35. “After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered one adult male subject concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. An immigration inspection of the subject revealed that he was from the country of Mexico,” CBP said. “[The driver], a juvenile, was identified as a national from the country of Mexico and a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). All subjects were processed for removal proceedings.”

The DACA program was started by President Obama in 2012 to protect illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. from deportation. President Trump announced a phase out of the program in September, a move that angered Democrats. (RELATED: Sympathetic Media Scrambles To Trot Out Shiny ‘Dreamers,’ But Forgets All The Nightmares)

The two drivers arrested were processed to be deported, according to CBP.