Dem Congresswoman Says Women Need To Watch What They Wear To Avoid Assault

Women bear some responsibility in preventing sexual harassment, and unwanted attentions are not entirely men’s fault, according to Texas Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

“I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman’s responsibility as it was a man’s — how you were dressed, what your behavior was,” Johnson said.

While admitting that her beliefs are “old school,” Johnson’s interview with NBC DFW Wednesday referenced reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker that former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed and assaulted dozens of women. The congresswoman said that women need to watch what they are wearing to avoid sexual assault.

“I’m from the old school that you can have behaviors that appear to be inviting. It can be interpreted as such. That’s the responsibility, I think, of the female. I think that males have a responsibility to be professional themselves,” Johnson said. “I think that many times, men get away with this because they are allowed to get away with it by the women.”

Weinstein resigned from the Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company Tuesday, following an ultimatum from the board. (RELATED: AUDIO: Weinstein Tried To Coerce A Woman Into Watching Him Shower)

