Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters is bringing up impeachment whenever she can, even at times when it may not be appropriate. Her obsessive focus with ousting President Trump made its way into a speech for the AIDS Walk in Los Angeles on Sunday.

WATCH:

Just three minutes into her speech during the supposedly nonpolitical event’s opening ceremony, Waters repeatedly brought up politics and her desire to remove Trump from office.

“We face unprecedented challenges today in our struggle against HIV and AIDS and I want you to know those people in Congress on the opposite side of the aisle from me control every branch of our federal government,” Waters said. “And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.”

“We don’t know what this president will do, or say, or tweet from one day to the next. Don’t forget, this is not a political event, but I’m heading toward impeachment,” she said.

Waters also asserted that Trump wants people to “die” and “suffer” because he wants to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“In other words, Trump’s goal is to sabotage our nation’s health care system just because a major health care reform law has President Obama’s name on it. He obviously does not care how many people will suffer and die as a result of this vindictive, spiteful and cruel attempt to dismantle American health care,” she declared to the crowd.

Just last month, Waters brought up impeachment at a funeral for comedian Dick Gregory, yelling “impeach 45” during her eulogy for her deceased friend. (VIDEO: Maxine Waters Pushes Trump Impeachment During Eulogy)

Follow Amber on Twitter