New Jersey Dems Chant ‘Four More Years’ During Obama Speech [VIDEO]

Former President Barack Obama was greeted by chants of “four more years” during a speech Thursday.

Crowd breaks out into chants of ‘FOUR MORE YEARS’ as Obama takes the stage to campaign for Phil Murphy in NJ. pic.twitter.com/hPkwSJcDjT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2017

“I will refer you both to the Constitution as well as to Michelle Obama to explain why that will not happen,” Obama said in response to the chants.

Obama was speaking during a campaign event for Democratic New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy. Murphy is facing off against Republican Kim Guadagno, the state’s lieutenant governor, in a November 7 election.

The former president is stumping for two Democratic candidates Thursday. He is speaking in Virginia later in support of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Obama was similarly greeted by a “four more years” chant when he gave a farewell speech in January. (RELATED: Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years’ As Obama Takes The Stage For Farewell Address)