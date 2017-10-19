Trump Makes First Visit To Congress Of His Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump will attend Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch to discuss how to move forward with his administration’s agenda.

“We are pleased to announce that President Trump will join us next Tuesday to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said in a statement released to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Leader McConnell and our entire conference look forward to welcoming the president.”

A White House official confirmed the president’s visit next week to TheDCNF, but would not elaborate on what the president plans to discuss with senators.

While the president has invited members of Congress to the White House on a number of occasions, his trip to dine with lawmakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24 will mark his first presidential visit to Capitol Hill.

Senate Republicans are expected pass a budget resolution Thursday evening that will be the first step in the administration’s push to overhaul the tax code. If they are successful, senators are then expected move forward with tax reform.

