Wilson Thinks The Gold Star Scandal Has ‘Gone Too Far,’ Spox Says

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s spokesperson said the congresswoman has decided the firestorm between her and the White House has gone “too far” Thursday.

Wilson’s spokesperson gave the comment when asked by an ABC News reporter for a reaction to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s statement on her conduct and the outrage surrounding the president’s conversation with a Gold Star family.

The Florida congresswoman “decided this has gone too far.This shouldn’t be about her. It’s about remembering and honoring this fallen hero and fighting for his family,” according to the spokesperson.

Wilson and President Donald Trump have been fighting for the past few days after the congresswoman accused the president of not knowing the fallen soldier’s name when he called the family and telling them “he knew what he signed up for.”

Kelly addressed Wilson’s accusations during the Thursday press briefing, saying he didn’t understand why the congresswoman was listening into the phone call in the first place.

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation. Absolutely stuns me. And I thought at least that was sacred. You know when I was a kid growing up a lot of things were sacred in our country,” he told media.

