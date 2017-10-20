Billionaire Clinton-Donor Backs $10 Million Campaign To Oust Trump

A liberal billionaire who bankrolls several Democratic causes spent more than $10 million to kick-start a media campaign calling on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

Environmentalist Tom Steyer is spending the money on a national TV campaign to “demand that elected officials take a stand” on ousting the Republican president. Steyer was one of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s chief financial backer during her presidential campaign.

“A Republican Congress once impeached a president for far less. And today, people in Congress and his own administration know that this President is a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons,” Steyer says in the ad, which runs primarily in New York and California, both of which supported Clinton during last year’s election.

The ads were not paid through Steyer’s political arm, NextGen Climate. They point to a website called NeedToImpeach.com, which features an open letter targeting California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s comment that Trump “can be a good President.”

Steyer, who is considering running against Feinstein in next year’s election, criticizes Trump in the letter for “actively sabotaging” Obamacare and for “repealing clean air protections and unleashing polluters.”

“He has threatened to reduce aid for millions of American citizens in Puerto Rico who are struggling to survive without drinkable water or electricity — a move that would be a total dereliction of his duty,” Steyer writes, adding that Trump’s Twitter activity is making people anxious about what the president could have in store for the country.

Steyer used a poll earlier this year to test the political waters in California. He commissioned the poll to gauge how well a possible campaign would fare against fellow Democrats in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

He personally spent more than $163 million in the last two election cycles supporting Democratic candidates, but the Democratic bundler has since moved “beyond” environmental issues.

“Under the new Trump administration, progressives cannot consider causes in isolation,” Steyer told reporters in February. He’s since attacked Trump nearly every day on social media, not limiting himself to global warming.

