Democratic Lawmaker Accuses Trump Of Lacking Empathy [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump is incapable of sympathy or empathy “with those who have suffered,” Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley said Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour.”

The Illinois representative referred to Trump’s call with a soldier’s widow.

“This is a president that cannot sympathize or empathize with those who have suffered,” Quigley said. He referenced Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson’s comments on the president’s call.

Quigley sought to avoid mentioning White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly’s remarks on the matter.

“I’d suggest that we should probably all trust the grieving families and their account of what took place, which would agree with the Congresswoman,” Quigley said.

Quigley accused Trump of adding to the suffering of the grieving military families.

“It is a second tragedy for those families who lost their members,” he said. “They’re dragged through this horrible embarrassing mess that I suspect just pours salt on terrible wounds they’re already suffering.”

Trump should have quoted a president such as Abraham Lincoln if he couldn’t find the right words to say to a grieving family, Quigley said.

“If he can’t do it, at least reference a president who could,” he concluded.

