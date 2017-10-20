Newt Gingrich Calls Rep. Wilson Comments Hateful And ‘Tragic’ [VIDEO]

It is "tragic" for Democrats to use the death of an American soldier as a "political football," former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Friday on Fox News. (Screenshot-Fox News)

It is “tragic” for Democrats to use the death of an American soldier as a “political football,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Friday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Gingrich referred to comments made by Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, where she says White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly used a “racist” term in remarks about President Donald Trump’s call to a soldier’s widow.

“This is, I think tragic for America that we’re going to turn commiseration to a gold star wife into a political football,” Gingrich said. “And I thought that Gen. Kelly was remarkably powerful, emotional, morally correct in what he said and the way he said it.”

“John Kelly has served America,” Gingrich said. “Risked his life, lost his son in combat. That I think Kelly stands for the best of American qualities. And I think yesterday he was a little bit like a grandfather, trying to explain to a country that’s lost it’s way.”

There is hatred on the left that has left Democrats deranged and unable to show “decency” during a difficult situation, he claimed.

FEDERICA WILSON SAYS GENERAL KELLY'S COMMENT IS RACIST





