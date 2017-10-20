House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Rep. Frederica Wilson calling herself a “rock star” for getting into a feud with the president and Gen. John Kelly.

WATCH:

On ABC’s “The View,” Pelosi argued that Wilson’s “rockstar” comment was referring to the fact that you get a “positive reaction” from people when you get attacked by the president.

President Trump referred to Wilson as “wacky” and Gen. Kelly called her “an empty barrel” because she shared the contents of Trump’s personal condolence call with a Gold Star family. Wilson responded, “This is fantastic…I’m a rock star.”

“Is it appropriate?” Joy Behar asked Pelosi.

“Well, here’s the thing,” Pelosi said. “Any time the current President of the United States attacks you, you get such a positive reaction. That’s probably what she was reacting to.”

“People know of her service and leadership,” she continued. ‘She’s a wonderful, kind person–dealing with the White House is petty stuff.”

