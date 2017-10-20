Puerto Rico’s Governor Backs Trump, ‘Very Grateful’ For Speedy Maria Response [VIDEO]

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló is "grateful" for the federal government's speedy response to Hurricane Maria. (Screenshot-MSNBC)

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló is “grateful” for the federal government’s speedy response to Hurricane Maria, and has been given “enormous access” to President Donald Trump and his staff, he said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked what was going through Rosselló’s head when Trump asked him to rate the federal government’s response to Maria.

“I just answered truthfully,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, the president has responded. He has responded to all of our petitions. I’ve had enormous access to the president and to his staff and they have done so quickly.”

“We are very grateful for that and I wanted to answer truthfully,” he added.

“We had a great set of meetings in the White House,” Rosselló added. “We not only had the opportunity to speak with the president and vice president, but also to talk about the immediate midterm and long-term necessities for Puerto Rico.”

Progress is being made on the ground, but there is a long way to go in the rebuilding process before access to water and power is restored to pre-Maria levels,Rosselló said. He also thanked the workers on the ground who helped get Puerto Rico out of the “emergency phase” and into recovery mode.

“But we will need to put the peddle to the metal and work as hard as possible, find creative ways to get out of this and stabilize the situation,” he said.

Rosselló thanked the White House and Congress for involvement and said the federal government is sticking with Puerto Rico for the “long haul.”

