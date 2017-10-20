San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz gave President Trump a “one” out of 10 for his response to the hurricane crisis in Puerto Rico.

WATCH:

Trump and Cruz have been going head to head over the federal government’s assistance after Hurricane Maria left the US territory devastated. This week, Trump said he would rate the government’s response to the crisis a “10 out of 10,” but Cruz obviously disagreed.

“One,” she said when CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked her for a rating. “One.”

“The administration has been unresponsive, they go back and forth. The president first says, ‘Katrina was a real disaster,’ and yesterday says, ‘This is worse than Katrina,'” she explained. “The response of the USVI has also been very slow.”

“There are still places in Puerto Rico where food has not gotten there,” she said. “You can’t just feed people one day and forget about them the next.”

Follow Amber on Twitter