Scarborough: Trump Is A ‘Thug’ For Praising Maria’s First Responders [VIDEO]

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called President Donald Trump a “thug” and “bully” on Friday for giving the federal government high marks for its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The show’s panel discussed a Thursday press conference between Trump and Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello, where Trump gave FEMA and first responders a 10 out of 10 for their response to Maria. Rossello agreed with Trump, but Scarborough thinks he was forced to say that in exchange for disaster funding.

“You see that behind it all, Donald Trump is still a bully. He’s still a thug,” Scarborough said. “Crosses his arms, and puts a man in a position where he has to say that.”

Scarborough said Rossello is depending on federal funds to rebuild Puerto Rico, and had to agree with Trump if he wanted to continue receiving government aid.

“As somebody that has served in hurricane zones, when the president of the United States comes in, you do what it takes to make that president whether they’re in your party or not, happy. Because your neighbors, your friends, your constituents depend on support form the federal government,” Scarborough said. “The president put the governor in an untenable position. It’s unfortunate.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]