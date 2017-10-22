White House Budget Chief Promises Tax Bill By December

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks about of U.S. President Donald Trump's budget in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2017. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney promised Sunday that Congress will put a tax reform bill on the president’s desk by December.

Mulvaney said he “absolutely” believes President Donald Trump will sign a tax reform bill into law in December and the administration is pleased with the Senate’s recently passed budget–the first obstacle to getting tax reform accomplished.

Senators came to an agreement late Thursday evening on a budget measure that will allow Republicans to continue pushing for a comprehensive overhaul of the U.S. tax code without fear of Democratic opposition derailing their efforts.

“We felt good last week, but not only did the Senate then pass the bill, we’re hearing now that the House may go ahead and take the Senate amendments or move very quickly to accept the Senate amendments and we may save as many as 10 or 12 legislative days,” Mulvaney said Sunday.

The proposed budget would also allow Senate Republicans’ tax reform bill to add to the federal deficit over the next decade, as long as it does not exceed $1.5 trillion.

Thursday night’s victory was a much-needed win for Senate leadership, but their plan still needs to be reconciled with a House measure passed in early October. If the House does not accept the Senate’s proposal, it may upend plans to bypass regular order.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].