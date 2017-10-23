Conway Calls Out Mainstream Media Over Russia Double Standard [VIDEO]

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the mainstream media should stop obsessing over the Trump administration’s connection to Russia and start investigating the Uranium One scandal tied to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Monday on “Fox and Friends.”

“This is the type of connect the dots parlor game that a lot of Americans like to play, and I think that if we’re going to continue to talk about Russia, Russia, Russia, some of those other outlets can dust off their chyrons and screaming graphics I haven’t seen in awhile, and talk about Uranium One,” Conway said.

She cited Clinton’s involvement in the Uranium One deal, which gave twenty percent of American uranium mining to Russia.

“The Uranium One deal — The twenty percent of U.S. uranium going to Russian interests, after Bill Clinton gave a half a million dollar speech in Russia and while Hillary Clinton was at the State Department,” Conway said.

Conway urged media outlets to focus more on the connection between Clinton and Russia, instead of obsessing over a dead end investigation against the White House.

