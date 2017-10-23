House Expected To Take Up Senate Budget

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The House is slated to vote on the Senate’s fiscal 2018 budget Thursday, allowing Republicans to move forward with their plans to pass tax reform using the reconciliation process.

While the lower chamber passed their budget resolution earlier in the month — which included roughly $200 billion in mandatory savings and reforms — passing the upper chamber’s measure without conferencing the legislation provides them additional days to work on reforming the tax code.

If the Senate bill passes the lower chamber, it will allow for the addition of $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the course of a decade, providing Republicans wiggle room in their plans for steep tax cuts with just a simple majority vote in the Senate. The deficit spending comes as a stark contrast to the conservative bill put out by the House, which remained deficit neutral due to spending cuts and changes to entitlement programs.

President Donald Trump urged Republicans in the lower chamber to support the Senate budget on a call Sunday, telling lawmakers failing to pass tax reform will have a detrimental affect in 2018.

