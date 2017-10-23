Top House Lawyer Slams Fusion GPS For Trying To Hide Its Bank Records

The House of Representative’s top lawyer filed a 50-page motion late Monday slamming Fusion GPS for trying to hide its bank records that could show who paid for its “Trump Dossier” — a document containing unsubstantiated and derogatory information about President Donald Trump.

The salacious dossier was publicly released on Jan. 10 by BuzzFeed and caused an immediate uproar.

The House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee issued its subpoena for the bank records, held by TD Bank, on Oct. 4.

Fusion GPS, the political opposition firm that authorized and paid for the anti-Trump dossier from former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele, went into federal court Oct. 20 to stop the subpoena. The firm now is seeking a temporary restraining order to block it.

Fusion GPS, led by former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, refused to honor the committee’s subpoena for their own testimony. Two of the executives — Thomas Catan and Peter Fritsch — refused to testify before the committee on Oct. 18.

Thomas Hungar, the general counsel for the House of Representatives, is seeking the release of the firm’s financial records before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former President Barack Obama administration appointee to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Obama also appointed her husband, Peter Arno Krauthammer, in 2011 to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Fusion GPS “seeks to do indirectly what long-standing Supreme Court precedent unambiguously prevents it from doing directly; namely, quash a valid congressional subpoena,” Hungar told the court.