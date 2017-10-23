Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has now missed 56 votes in the Senate because of his ongoing corruption trial.

Menendez is accused of starting to take bribes from a wealthy donor just before joining the Senate in 2006. Prosecutors argue that the donor, Dr. Salomon Melgen, treated Menendez to lavish trips in the Dominican Republic so that Menendez could help him get away with $100 million in Medicare fraud. (RELATED: Prosecutors: Menendez Bribery Scheme Started When He Became A Senator)

Many Democrats and political allies have declined to say whether or not Menendez should resign if he is convicted of the charges, even as MSNBC host Ari Melber has called the case against him “overwhelming.” (VIDEO: Sen. Sanders Dodges When Asked If Menendez Should Resign)

With Menendez missing 56 votes in the Senate because of the trial, Democrats may examine if he is too much of a liability to remain in the Senate even if he is acquitted of the charges. Polls show that 84 percent of New Jersey residents want Menendez to resign if he is convicted, and 50 percent say he should not be reelected regardless of what happens with the trial.

