‘Morning Joe’ Guest Warns: Don’t Make Niger Into Benghazi [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” regular and Democrat Steve Rattner said he doesn’t want the investigation into four fallen soldiers in Niger turning into a Benghazi “witch hunt,” Monday on MSNBC.

“Speaking as a Democrat, I don’t want this to turn into Benghazi, even though the shoe is on the other foot,” he said. “I want what Richard said. A very dispassionate, analytical thorough investigation. Why Congress didn’t know, and what they were doing — but I don’t think we want to turn this into another witch hunt like Benghazi.”

Rattner said military operations like these are not unusual due to the number of troops the government has spread around the world. “We have troops all over the place. This is not that unusual when you look country by country,” he added.

Rattner’s comments come on the heels of statements made by Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson, in which she called the events in Niger “President Donald Trump’s Benghazi.”

Niger is @realDonaldTrump‘s Benghazi. He needs to own it. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 22, 2017

Wilson has discovered new found fame, taking on the president over a phone call he made to a gold star military widow. Wilson has christened herself a “rock star” for her increased media coverage and also accused White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of being racist.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]