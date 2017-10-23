Paul, Graham Feud Heats Up: ‘Warmonger Lindsay Graham’

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky continued his attacks on Republican colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Monday, labeling the senator a “warmonger.”

“You know you are in too many wars in too many places when even warmonger Lindsay [sic] Graham can’t keep track anymore,” Paul tweeted Monday.

The South Carolina senator said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he did not know the U.S. has 1,000 troops in Niger. The African nation made headlines last week after reports surfaced that four U.S. soldiers were killed at the hands of ISIS.

Both senators have notably spent a fair amount of one-on-one time with President Donald Trump in recent weeks. Each has played golf with the president and both senators are working with Trump to reform the American health care system.

Graham thinks he has more sway with the president. The South Carolina senator said he is not worried about Paul’s ear time with Trump, because “everybody’s on my side and Rand’s just Rand.”

Paul called Graham’s conservatism into question last week and also said he is one of the reasons the nation is in $20 trillion worth of debt.

“Lindsey Graham wouldn’t know a conservative if he met one,” Paul said. “He’s never been a conservative. He’s probably a big part of why we have such a massive debt in this country.”

