Watch ‘Morning Joe’ Guest Accuse Trump Of Not Having Empathy [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” guest Eugene Robinson claimed Monday that President Donald Trump is in incapable of empathy.

A politics panel was discussing the death of four American soldiers in Niger when Robinson described Trump as cold and lacking “introspection.”

“That sort of deeply felt empathy and sorrow, which requires a certain amount of introspection. A certain amount of ability to feel what others are feeling, he doesn’t have that. He gives no evidence of having that,” Robinson said during the MSNBC interview.

Robinson also took offense to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s involvement, and said Kelly added insult to injury by speaking out.

This isn’t the first time mainstream media have accused Trump of not having empathy. In August, Trump was called a soulless “toddler” on ‘Morning Joe,’ he was called a sociopathic by a New York Democrat on MSNBC, and last week Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley said Trump was incapable of sympathy for those who have suffered.

