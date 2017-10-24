California Dem Is Still Trying To Figure Out If Trump Is Mentally Insane

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds as he exits after presenting the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army special forces medic Gary Michael Rose, for actions on a four-day secret mission to Laos in 1970 during the Vietnam War, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A California Democratic congresswoman is reaching out to various psychologists to figure out whether President Donald Trump is mentally insane.

Rep. Jackie Speier, member of the House Intelligence Committee, contacted two mental health professionals to ask them for their opinions on Trump’s mental health, BuzzFeed reported Monday.

“It’s one thing from my non-professional, non-clinical standpoint [to] believe that someone does not have the capacity to do the job, it’s another thing to talk to experts and [those] who can deal with mental psychosis on a daily basis, so I wanted to hear from them,” Speier told BuzzFeed News.

Speier contacted psychologist John Gartner, Duty to Warn member, and another psychologist about Trump’s health. Gartner founded Duty to Warn, a group of mental health professionals that believe Trump is mentally insane and should thereby be removed from office. However, Gartner and the other members of the group have not evaluated the president as a patient.

This is is not the first time Speier has brought up Trump’s mental health. She tweeted out concerns about Trump’s “erratic behavior” in August.

“POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th amendment,” she tweeted in August.

A psychiatry professor at Yale noted that other Democrat representatives had reached out to her about Trump and his mental state. Professor Bandy Lee used to be a part of Duty to Warn, but left the group because she doesn’t agree with the professionals diagnosing Trump for a political gain.

