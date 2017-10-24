Clinton Campaign Cash Still Paying Top Aides

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new book "What Happened" during a book signing event at Barnes and Noble bookstore September 12, 2017 in New York City. Clinton's book, which focuses on her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump, goes on sale today. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Federal Election Commission documents illustrate just how the Hillary Clinton campaign continues to keep a number of top aides on top salaries.

As the Washington Free Beacon reports, losing the presidential election hasn’t stopped Clinton from paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hillary for America campaign funds to prominent staffers, who remain close confidants to Clinton and her causes.

The campaign’s chief operating officer, Elizabeth Jones, continues to be paid for operating a failed campaign, receiving a salary of $95,000 so far this year.

Huma Abedin, Clinton’s former executive assistant and vice-chair of her election campaign, had received $67,000 up to the end of September.

Kelly Mehlenbacher, who managed the finances for the Clinton campaign,has managed to get paid $38,117 in 2017. Since working on Hillary for America, Mehlenbacher has moved to Clinton’s latest political endeavor, Onward Together, where she now occupies the office of chief operating officer and helps coordinate “resistance” to President Donald Trump.

The Clinton campaign has siphoned off some of its considerable assets to Onward Together.

Clinton confidant Robert Russo has stayed on the campaign payroll this year, taking in $36,000 while Clinton also employs him as her personal assistant.

Nicholas Merrill, a campaign spokesman, was in line for $24,357 so far in 2017. Opal Vadhan, a campaign advance woman, was paid $12,200 and Jenna Lowenstein, another campaign director, pocketed $7,831.59 in January for services rendered.

