Democrats Use Khizr Khan’s Fallen Son To Ask For Money

Gold-Star father Khizr Khan, father of U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed in 2004 in Iraq, puts his hand to his heart as he takes part in a discussion panel on the Muslim and refugee ban in the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 2, 2017. [REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque]

At the same time that they have accused President Trump of not honoring the sacrifice of Gold Star families, congressional Democrats are using the death of an American soldier to solicit campaign donations.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has been sending out fundraising emails under the name of Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Those emails repeatedly invoke the death of Khan’s son, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, as a reason to give money to the DCCC. Capt. Khan died in Iraq in 2004.

“I love this country. My son died for this country,” reads the latest fundraising email from Khan.

“Donald Trump can’t comprehend the sacrifice from our service members and families like mine,” the email states. “I know the only way to stop Trump is to win a Democratic House.”

The email goes on to ask for donations ranging from $1 to $250.

The DCCC blasted out the fundraising email on Tuesday night under the subject line, “my son.”

Other DCCC emails have similarly used Khan’s son to ask for money. (RELATED: Gold Star Families Have A History Of Getting Involved In Politics)

“I won’t let my son’s sacrifice be in vain,” read a September 23 email under Khan’s name, before asking for campaign donations “to elect strong Democrats.”