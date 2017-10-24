FLASHBACK: Lawyer Linked To Dossier Cried About ‘Secret Russian’ Connection

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance during the hearing on FBI oversight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias completely denied his involvement in the anti-Trump dossier that has made up a majority of the Russian collusion allegations in a report released Tuesday, but complained about the “proof” in late August on Twitter.

Elias shared a Washington Post op-ed on Twitter Aug. 30, entitled, “What more proof of a secret Russian connection do we need?” The piece suggests that President Donald Trump colluded directly with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election, an allegation which is currently under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

What more proof of a secret Russian connection do we need? https://t.co/1FsExfRCyE — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 30, 2017

Elias’s denial appears to have been intentionally misleading, which the new report shows. Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Elias reportedly hired Fusion to find dirt on Trump, which led to the Trump dossier. (RELATED: NYT Reporter: Clinton Campaign Lawyer ‘Vigorously’ Denied Being Behind Dossier)

The former Clinton campaign lawyer who was positive that sufficient proof existed linking Trump with Russians in their efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election claims he had no involvement with the hiring of Fusion GPS, according to New York Times reporter Ken Vogel.

Former Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon defended Elias Tuesday night, even though Elias denied these claims, and any evidence supporting the allegations has yet to be found.

