Former Clinton Campaign Spokesman Defends Trump Dossier

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks at a smart phone with national press secretary Brian Fallon on her plane at Westchester County Airport October 3, 2016 in White Plains, New York. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon defended the anti-Trump dossier that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations Tuesday night.

Fallon spoke in favor of the Washington Post report that Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump as part of a project that led to the dossier compiled by a former British spy.

I regret I didnt know about Christopher Steele’s hiring pre-election. If I had, I would have volunteered to go to Europe and try to help him — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 25, 2017

If I’d gotten his dossier before Nov 8, I may have tried to convince Mook & Podesta to let me hold a Comey-style press conference to read it — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 25, 2017

I have no idea what Fusion or Steele were paid but if even a shred of that dossier ends up helping Mueller, it will prove money well spent — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 25, 2017

And all this time I thought @marceelias was merely best election lawyer & voting rights lawyer in U.S. Proud to have shared foxhole with him — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 25, 2017

“I regret I didnt know about Christopher Steele’s hiring pre-election. If I had, I would have volunteered to go to Europe and try to help him,” Fallon tweeted. “If I’d gotten his dossier before Nov 8, I may have tried to convince Mook & Podesta to let me hold a Comey-style press conference to read it.”

Fallon added that he had no idea what Fusion or Steele were paid, but said that no matter the amount it will be “money well spent” if even a part of that dossier helps special counsel Robert Mueller in the long run. (RELATED: BOMBSHELL REPORT: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier) “I have no idea what Fusion or Steele were paid but if even a shred of that dossier ends up helping Mueller, it will prove money well spent,” Fallon said.

