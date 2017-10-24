Here’s What Sean Spicer’s Up To Now

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer will be helping the Republican National Committee (RNC) fundraise, according to a Tuesday night email from the Republican Party of Iowa.

The fundraising email includes an invitation and information necessary to attend the Nov. 8 Reagan Dinner in Iowa with Spicer and RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel. The email touts Spicer’s and McDaniel’s accomplishments, saying attendees will receive a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump’s White House.

“You know Sean – whether from his time as President Trump’s press secretary and his highly-rated press briefings. As one of the President’s closest advisers, he’ll be able to give us a behind the scenes look at the Trump White House. I hope you join us on November 8th to hear what Sean has to say!” the email reads.

Iowa’s Republican party also praised McDaniel for raising a “record amount of money” to support Trump and his agenda.

“We’re honored to have her join us on November 8th and tell us about leading the party and working with the President,” the email adds.

Spicer signed on with Worldwide Speakers Group in early September following his departure from the West Wing in late August.

