House Judiciary Launches Probe Into DOJ Clinton Decision

House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy announced Tuesday morning a joint investigation into the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Clinton email investigation.

The Republican congressmen claim there are still a “host of outstanding questions” regarding how the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI oversaw the Clinton email investigation.

The congressmen are investigating a perceived double-standard in how the FBI publicly announced the investigations of Clinton’s handling of classified information but did not publicly announce its investigations into Trump campaign investigations.

Goodlatte and Gowdy are also calling into question the FBI’s decision to “notify Congress by formal letter of the status of the investigation both in October and November of 2016.”

“Our justice system is represented by a blind-folded woman holding a set of scales. Those scales do not tip to the right or the left; they do not recognize wealth, power, or social status,” Goodlatte and Gowdy said in a statement Tuesday. “The impartiality of our justice system is the bedrock of our republic and our fellow citizens must have confidence in its objectivity, independence, and even handedness. The law is the most equalizing force in this country. No entity or individual is exempt from oversight.”

“The Committees will review these decisions and others to better understand the reasoning behind how certain conclusions were drawn. Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken,” the congressmen wrote.

Former FBI Director James Comey has come under fire for his handling of the Clinton email investigation.

The FBI released documents in October that showed Comey started drafting a letter regarding the email probe months before the former FBI director began conducting key interviews. The letter reportedly recommended that charges not be brought against Clinton.

President Donald Trump fired Comey for mishandling the investigation.

