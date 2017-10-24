Jeff Flakes! Will Not Seek Re-Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: (AFP OUT) Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (L) and Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) (R) attend a lunch with members of Congress hosted by US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not seek re-election in 2018 Tuesday afternoon after continuous attacks from President Donald Trump.

Flake, who did not support Trump throughout his 2016 presidential campaign and has continued to disagree with the president on just about every issue announced Tuesday that he is not willing to take the path necessary to winning a republican nomination.

“Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take,” Flake told The Arizona Republic in a telephone interview. “It would require me to believe in positions I don’t hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

Arizona’s other senator, John McCain, said he had hoped Flake was not actually going to throw in the towel.

“I knew he was thinking about it, but I’m very sorry it’s happening,” McCain said in a speech after Flake made his announcement on the senate floor Tuesday. “He’s one of the most honorable men I’ve ever known.”

Kelli Ward, the former state senator who lost her primary challenge last year against Arizona Sen. John McCain, is now the GOP’s only current alternative to Flake.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].