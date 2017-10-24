Trump Says Corker ‘Couldn’t Get Elected Dog Catcher’

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters after announcing his retirement at the conclusion of his term on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

President Donald Trump insulted Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker’s political prowess Tuesday in response to Corker’s suggestion that Trump should leave the fragile North Korea situation “to the professionals.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Trump’s harsh rebuke of Corker’s career came roughly an hour after the Tennessee conservative suggested Trump lacked the professional experience to effectively manage U.S. policy toward North Korea, during a Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.”.

Sen. Bob Corker doubles down on Trump critique; on North Korea “I would like him to leave it to the Professionals for a while” pic.twitter.com/ArgbRTxhnB

The president’s insistence on “knee capping” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was ill-advised and could needlessly escalate an already tense situation, Corker told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Trump, who has publicly feuded with Corker in recent weeks, publicly questioned the value of Tillerson’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in early October.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Corker returned to a familiar theme in responding to Trump, referring to the White House, once again, as a “day care.”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Corker initially cast the White House as an “adult day care center” in early October after Trump attacked him for his decision to not run for reelection and accused him of “begging” to become secretary of state.

