Biden Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks before awarding to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) the 2017 Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center on October 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden refused to rule out a 2020 presidential bid in a Wednesday interview.

When asked if he would announce a campaign for president in 2020, Biden dodged the question, giving two answers as to if and when he would run against President Donald Trump in the interview with InStyle.

“Look,” Biden said, “I learned a long time ago that, first, three and a half years is two lifetimes in presidential politics.” The former vice president did not, however, discredit the question completely, going on to explain the second reason he would not be making the decision to run.

“And second, my family is healing. I’m sure other families have had this experience, but the loss of Beau was a devastating blow,” Biden said, referencing the passing of his son, who died of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.

Biden, 74, has made a series of moves since January that hint towards a potential bid for the White House. The Washington Post released a piece in July heralding these actions, titled “Joe Biden still wants to be president. Can his family endure one last campaign?”

