Clinton Claims She Didn’t Know About The Dossier

Hillary Clinton claims she did not know about the dossier containing unproven allegations about collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia until BuzzFeed News published the document, although recent reports say her campaign tried to fund it.

Clinton was annoyed that the controversial report had not been shared with the public until the final days of the 2016 presidential election, two Clinton associates said, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Former Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon and the Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elia denied Clinton’s involvement in the anti-Trump research that has made up the substance of the Russian collusion allegations. (RELATED: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier)

Elias’ denial appears to be intentional misleading in light of new reporting from The Washington Post that Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. (RELATED: Former Clinton Campaign Spokesman Defends Trump Dossier)

Elias reportedly hired Fusion to dig up dirt on Trump as part of a project that became the Trump dossier.

