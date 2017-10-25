Cornyn Endorses Roy Moore

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) looks on during a Judiciary Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein - RC19499C3DF0

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn threw his support behind Roy Moore in Alabama’s special senatorial election Wednesday afternoon, calling the candidate someone who will bring “meaningful change to all Americans.”

“Alabamians will soon elect a new U.S. Senator and I hope they will vote for the candidate who will follow in former Senator Sessions’ footsteps as a tireless advocate led by principle rather than politics,” Cornyn said in a statement. “That is why I am proud to offer my support to Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with him to pass legislation that will effect meaningful change for all Americans.”

Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama in the state’s Republican Senate primary runoff in late September. The Republican candidate received 54.6 percent of the vote, while Strange received 45.4 percent.

“I appreciate John Cornyn’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate on ideas to strengthen the military, cut taxes on American families and businesses, reduce government spending, and protect the sanctity of life,” Moore said Wednesday in response to Cornyn’s endorsement.

President Donald Trump endorsed Strange in the Republican primary. The president, notably, went against former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in backing Strange.

The president said he “might have made a mistake” in supporting Strange, but that he would campaign “like hell” for Moore if he won.

Moore campaigned for the Republican candidacy much like Trump did during the 2016 presidential election. The former judge painted himself as the an anti-establishment, anti-free trade, anti-immigration and pro-life candidate in the primary runoff.

