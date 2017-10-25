Flake Won’t Discuss Plans To Take On Trump In 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: (AFP OUT) Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (L) and Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) (R) attend a lunch with members of Congress hosted by US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona repeatedly refused Wednesday to rule out a potential bid against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“That’s a long way away. I’m focused on my next 14 months in the Senate, making sure that we get some good policy, there are some things that I want to accomplish in the short term,” Flake told ABC’s “This Morning” when asked if he will run for president in 2020.

Flake announced Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek re-election in 2018, joining Republican Senate colleague Bob Corker. The senator was widely considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election.

“Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take,” Flake told The Arizona Republic in a telephone interview. “It would require me to believe in positions I don’t hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

The Arizona senator did not respond again when asked if he will take on Trump in the next presidential election cycle, saying “you know, that’s a long time away. And we’ll deal with that when it comes to it.”

