Poll: Gillespie Takes A Huge Lead In Virginia Gov. Race

ABINGDON, VA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, R-VA, wave during a campaign rally at the Washington County Fairgrounds on October 14, 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Virginia voters head to the polls on Nov. 7. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has a huge lead on Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam two weeks before the election, according to a new poll.

Gillespie leads Northam by 8 points, 41 to 33 percent, among likely voters in a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll released Wednesday.

This new poll is a positive sign for Gillespie, who President Donald Trump endorsed in early October. Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke at one of Gillespie’s campaign rallies in Abingdon, Va., also endorsed him.

Former president George W. Bush, who spoke at two of his rallies in October, endorsed him too.

This is the second poll in recent months with Gillespie leading over Northam. A Monmouth University poll released Oct. 17 showed Gillespie with a 1-percent lead over Northam. The latest poll from Real Clear Politics shows Northam holding a 5.8-percent advantage.

The new poll was conducted by the Hampton University Center for Public Policy and questioned 750 “likely voters” registered voters in the Virginia General Election. The poll was conducted Oct. 18-22 from a random sampling of 400 landline and 350 cell phones.

The election takes place in the commonwealth of Virginia on Nov. 7th.

