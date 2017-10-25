Trey Gowdy Praises Robert Mueller, Gives Him Vote Of Confidence [VIDEO]

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said he has confidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller and praised his service record Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is a really difficult political environment we’re in. I’m not sure you could find anyone not named Jesus that everyone would be happy with. I actually am satisfied with Robert Muller,” Gowdy said during the Fox News interview.

Gowdy said it shouldn’t matter who leads an investigation into the Uranium One deal because it should ultimately follow the facts to a logical conclusion.

“Investigations should follow facts and it really shouldn’t matter who’s leading them. Facts are what direct it,” he said. “I know I’m in a small group among Republicans but I actually have confidence he’s going to reach the right conclusions for the right reasons and he’ll have credibility with the American people when he’s done.”

He added Mueller’s service record speaks for itself and said the former FBI director has given a lifetime of “solid service” to the country.

