Trump Haters Plan To Scream Into The Sky On Election Anniversary

In the latest attempt at resistance, never-Trumpers, and anybody with the thin skin of a baby plan to “scream helplessly at the sky” to commemorate Trump’s election victory anniversary.

The event is set to take place across the country on November 8. The idea originated in Boston but quickly spread across the fruited plains to like-minded urban areas including New York, Austin, and Philadelphia.

“Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference,” a community organizer told Fox News.

And it’s true. Screaming helplessly at the sky may sound like an outdated tribal ritual to some, but I can’t think of a better way to mobilize. Handing out flyers is for snowflakes, pink hats are so 2016, and clubbing one another should be reserved for Antifa.

What does a rabid anti-Trumper have to do to get attention these days?

Resorting to three year old behavior seems like a pretty sound solution to me. And I’m not the only one who feels this way. Donald Trump Jr. recognized helpless screaming as a tactic for grabbing adults’ attention too.

Solid plan: apparently my 3 year old is consulting for the opposition. https://t.co/3rB7zHpimW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2017

Let me be very clear. I fully support this gathering. I’m all in. I can’t wait to march down to Washington Square Park next month to witness this display. Since these helpless screamers claim this doesn’t feel like America anymore, I’m really excited to see what it will feel like. Maybe China? Mauritius? Azerbaijan? Macedonia? The possibilities are endless. I might even slap a “Nasty Woman” button on and pair some thick rimmed glasses with combat boots to really blend in. This demonstration is a part of the American (maybe Macedonian?) process. If a bunch of overindulged wimps want to scream helplessly at the sky and let me watch for free, then who am I to stop them?